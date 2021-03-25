Putnam Common Pleas
Dilyn Warnimont, 23, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony. A charge of theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed. He was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that he serve 150 days in Putnam County Jail with credit for 91 days served while his case was pending, and complete recommended counseling and treatment. He may complete the W.O.R.T.H. Center program in lieu of the jail sentence, if accepted.
Tony Lomeli, 49, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and attempted intimidation, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Monday.
