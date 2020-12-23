Putnam Common Pleas
Storm Roberts, 28, Deshler, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that he serve 180 days in Putnam County Jail with credit for one day served while his case was pending and complete counseling and treatment recommended by his probation officer.
Joshua Bowers, 34, Columbus Grove, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A jury trial was scheduled for Jan. 28 and bond was set at $100,000 cash.
Cory Chamberlin, 29, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 4 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Juan Coronado, 26, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to endangering children, a second-degree felony; and telecommunications harassment, a first-degree misdemeanor. A jury trial was scheduled for Jan. 7 and bond was set at $150,000 cash.
David Daniels, 54, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25 and bond was set at $100,000 cash.
Mark Dodd, 38, 1122 S. Clinton St., pleaded not guilty to retaliation, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A jury trial was scheduled for Feb. 2 and bond was set at $150,000 cash.
Dylan Okuley, 24, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25 and bond was set at $150,000 cash.
Jacob Ridinger, 40, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 14 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Danny Ruiz, 46, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a third-degree felony; violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. The case was continued to the call of he court following the defendant's evaluation. Bond was set at $150,000 cash.
