Putnam Common Pleas

Nicolas Bils, 23, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 22.

Cory Chamberlin, 29, Ottawa, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that he complete the W.O.R.T.H. Center program, if accepted, and maintain employment. A second count of failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.

