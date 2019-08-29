Putnam Common Pleas
Cory Dodds, 22, Fort Jennings, appeared for sentencing on a charge of burglary, a third-degree felony. He was given a 24-month prison term with credit for 89 days served in jail while his case was pending, and ordered to make $500 restitution. The charge was amended from a second-degree felony.
Mark Christian, 35, Continental, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted having weapons while under disability, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison sentence with credit for 10 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charge was amended from having weapons while under disability, a fourth-degree felony.
Zechariah Hudson, 35, Forest, pleaded guilty to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given three days in jail with credit for three days served in jail while the case was pending, given a suspended $1,000 fine and placed on probation for two years. The charge was amended from domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.
Thomas Miles, 19, Jenera, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Two counts of complicity, one a second-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Justin Patrick, 35, Leipsic, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin, each a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years and ordered to complete the WORTH program, if accepted, or any recommended treatment program.
Adam Vasquez, 33, Ottawa, appeared for sentencing on charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for five years, given three days in jail, fined $375, given a one-year operator’s license suspension and ordered to complete any recommended counseling and treatment program. Charges of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a minor misdemeanor; and open container, a minor misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Kristy Vermilyen, 33, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 16.
Charlie Egnor, 44, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in drugs, second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Joseph Garcia, 39, Leipsic, was ordered to be evaluated by the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center, Toledo, on a charge of rape, a first-degree felony, to determine whether he is not guilty by reason of insanity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.