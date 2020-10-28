Putnam Common Pleas

Peter Lotzer II, 34, Lima, pleaded guilty to attempted having weapons under disability, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 30.

David Cole, 49, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The case was scheduled for a jury trial on Dec. 14, along with a charge of escape, a third-degree felony, from a previous indictment.

Joshua Miller, 42, Columbus Grove, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9 and bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety.

Dylan Palmer, 19, Continental, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Andre Woods, 25, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

