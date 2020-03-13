Putnam Common Pleas
Matthew Sage, 40, 14880 Harris Road, appeared for sentencing on two counts of counterfeiting, each a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 17-month prison term, with credit for 93 days served in jail while his case was pending. A third count of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Daniel Salazar, 37, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 23 and bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety.
