Erin Douglas, 30, Kenton, appeared for sentencing on a charge of complicity in the commission of an offense, a third-degree felony. She was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that she serve 100 days in Putnam County Jail with credit for 63 days already served and complete counseling and treatment programs. A second count of complicity in the commission of an offense, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.

