Putnam Common Pleas
Justin Coon, 31, Ottawa, appeared for sentencing on charges of burglary, a fourth-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that he obtain and maintain employment, and complete recommended counseling and treatment. He also was sentenced to 30 days in Putnam County Jail with credit for 10 days served in jail while his case was pending. The burglary charge was amended from aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.
Christian Moreno, 31, Leipsic, appeared for sentencing on charges of attempt to commit an offense, a fifth-degree felony; and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor. A charge of possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, and a second count of criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Ryan Hohenbrink, 40, Belmore, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault with a specification, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 16.
Erin Douglas, 30, Kenton, pleaded not guilty to two counts of complicity in the commission of an offense, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 16.
Raven Krontz, 40, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 16 and bond was set at $25,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Michael Moore, 29, Mount Victory, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and abduction, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 29.
