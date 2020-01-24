Putnam Common Pleas

Olivia Johnson, 36, Garrett, Ky., pleaded guilty to attempted trafficking of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 27.

Paul Bakle, 36, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 3 and a jury trial was set for March 3. Bond was set at $15,000 cash with no 10% allowance provision.

Matthew Sage, 40, 14880 Harris Road, pleaded not guilty to three counts of counterfeiting, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 3 and a jury trial was set for March 3. Bond was set at $15,000 cash with no 10% allowance provision.

Donovan Joyner, 21, 27807 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, had an indictment for possession of a controlled substance, a fifth-degree felony, dismissed.

