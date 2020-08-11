Putnam Common Pleas

John Barnhart Jr., 29, Cloverdale, pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony; operating under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor; and operating under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 14.

