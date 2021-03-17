Jacob Ridinger, 40, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 12.

Donald Shartell, 55, Pandora, pleaded guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 12.

