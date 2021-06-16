Putnam Common Peas
Marie Ford, 40, Miller City, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. She was given a 24-month prison term with credit for 64 days served in jail while her case was pending. The charge was amended from a second-degree felony.
Billy Wilson, 43, Hamler, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a 180-day sentence in Putnam County Jail with 135 days suspended and credit for 14 days served while his case was pending. A charge of criminal trespass, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Eric Steele, 31, Rising Sun, was ordered to be evaluated for his competency to stand trial on charges of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.