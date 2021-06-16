Putnam Common Peas

Marie Ford, 40, Miller City, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. She was given a 24-month prison term with credit for 64 days served in jail while her case was pending. The charge was amended from a second-degree felony.

Billy Wilson, 43, Hamler, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a 180-day sentence in Putnam County Jail with 135 days suspended and credit for 14 days served while his case was pending. A charge of criminal trespass, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.

Eric Steele, 31, Rising Sun, was ordered to be evaluated for his competency to stand trial on charges of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

