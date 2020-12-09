Putnam Common Pleas
Tanica Wilson, 43, Lima, appeared for sentencing on two counts of complicity in the commission of an offense, each a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that she serve 30 days in Putnam County Jail with credit for one day served while her case was pending, obtain and maintain employment, and complete recommended counseling and treatment. An additional count of complicity in the commission of an offense, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.