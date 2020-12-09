Putnam Common Pleas

Tanica Wilson, 43, Lima, appeared for sentencing on two counts of complicity in the commission of an offense, each a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that she serve 30 days in Putnam County Jail with credit for one day served while her case was pending, obtain and maintain employment, and complete recommended counseling and treatment. An additional count of complicity in the commission of an offense, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.

