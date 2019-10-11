Putnam Common Pleas

Amanda Quintero, 39, Leipsic, appeared for sentencing on charges of complicity, a first-degree felony; and aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. She was given a prison term of 47 months with credit for 158 days served in jail while her cases were pending and ordered to make $200 restitution to the victim. A second count of complicity, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Dylan Palmer, 18, Continental, pleaded guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 7.

