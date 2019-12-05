Putnam County Common Pleas

Rogelio Pardo, 39, Ottawa, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for five years on the drug charge and given a 180-day jail sentence for domestic violence. A second count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Nathan Huff, 22, Middletown,  pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 6.

