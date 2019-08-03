Putnam Common Pleas
Adam Alafa, 46, Leipsic, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a 90-day jail sentence with credit for 74 days previously served in jail while his case was pending. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony.
Jacquelyn Hiegel, 37, Leipsic, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for five years and ordered to serve 180 days in jail. A charge of possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Brian Rippetoe, 40, Continental, appeared for sentencing on charges of trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years and given 180 days in jail with credit for nine days served in jail while his case was pending. He may satisfy the sentence by completing the WORTH Center program. A second count of trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Der McDaniel, 19, 886 Circle Drive, pleaded guilty to improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a suspended $1,000 fine and a suspended 180-day jail sentence. The charge was reduced from a fourth-degree felony while a charge of speed, a minor misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Justin Patrick, 35, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility, a fourth-degree felony; possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 22.
Christopher Revuelta, 40, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 30.
Denver Wynn, 41, Indianapolis, Ind., pleaded guilty to attempted receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a six-month jail sentence with credit for 62 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony.
Zack Johnson, 28, Cloverdale, was granted intervention in lieu of conviction after entering a guilty plea to possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He was ordered to comply with specific terms, including that he enter a drug rehabilitation program for two years.
