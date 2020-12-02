Putnam Common Pleas

Tim Critten, 49, West Leipsic, pleaded guilty to pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 4.

Jason Chamberlin, 47, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 21 and bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.

