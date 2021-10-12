Putnam Common Pleas

Elijah Bixler, 19, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 18 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Zachery Lambert, 27, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 25 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

James Reynolds, 42, Fort Jennings, pleaded not guilty to escape, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 25 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.

