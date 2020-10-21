Putnam Common Pleas

Dustin Patty, 25, New Bavaria, appeared for sentencing on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 17-month prison term with credit for 156 days served in jail while his case was pending.

Peter Lotzer II, Lima, pleaded guilty to a charge of having weapons under disability, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 30.

