Putnam Common Pleas

Paul Bakle, 37, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to attempted counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. He was given an eight-month prison term with credit for 222 days served in jail while his case was pending. Two counts of counterfeiting, each a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed along with charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Kevin Arnone, 35, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 3.

Cameron Morris, 20, McComb, pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 3.

Load comments