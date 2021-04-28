Putnam Common Pleas
Nicolas Bils, 23, Columbus Grove, appeared for sentencing on a charge of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 47 days served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Christopher Barton, 34, Cloverdale, appeared for sentencing on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control with conditions including that he complete the W.O.R.T.H. Center program and any recommended treatment programs.
Kelvin Bish, 21, Paulding, pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 3.
Christian Moreno, 31, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to an attempt to commit an offense, a fifth-degree felony; and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.