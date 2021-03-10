Mark Dodd, 39, 1122 S. Clinton St., Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 15-month prison term with credit for 164 days served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of retaliation, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Andre Woods, 25, Ottawa, appeared for sentencing on a charge of tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that he must complete recommended counseling and treatment, and serve 180 days in Putnam County Jail with credit for one day served while his case was pending. He may satisfy the jail sentence by completing the W.O.R.T.H. Center program.
Christopher Barton, 34, Cloverdale, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.