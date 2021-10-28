Putnam Common Pleas
Alisia Garza, 31, Ashtabula, appeared for sentencing on charges of assault, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated menacing, each a first-degree felony. She was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that she complete the W.O.R.T.H. Center program and complete counseling and treatment recommendations.
Raven Krontz, 41, Ottawa, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a 180-day jail sentence with work release and credit for 38 days served while the case was pending. The charge was amended from a third-degree felony.
