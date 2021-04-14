Putnam Common Pleas
Jacob Ridinger, 40, Ottawa, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was given an 11-month prison term with credit for 124 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charge was amended from a third-degree felony.
Donald Shartell, 55, Pandora, appeared for sentencing on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that he serve four days in Putnam County Jail with credit for four days served while his case was pending and complete recommended treatment programs. A charge of felonious assault, a first-degree felony, was dismissed.
David Daniels, 54, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 13.
Justin Gutierrez, 28, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 27.
Sebastian Hernandez, 25, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 13.
Michael Huizenga, 53, Continental, pleaded guilty to inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was fined $500 and placed on probation for five years with conditions, including that he complete counseling and treatment recommendations. The charge was amended from having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
Jonathon Lawrence, 34, 1062 Holgate Ave., Defiance, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 29 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Eric Steele, 31, Rising Sun, pleaded not guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 29.
Charlene Williams, 48, New Bavaria, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 29 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Billy Wilson, 43, Hamler, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and criminal trespass, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 6 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.