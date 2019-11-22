Putnam Common Pleas
James Phillips, 39, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; kidnapping, a second-degree felony; and grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9 and bond was set at $250,000 cash.
Gabriel Mata, 39, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to two counts of retaliation, each a third-degree felony; and four counts of telecommunications harassment, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 19 and he was given a $25,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.
Josiah Logan, 44, Cloverdale, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Miguel Nunez, 38, Continental, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted possession of drugs (oxycodone), a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given 180 days in jail, with 175 days suspended, and credit for one day served in jail while his case was pending. He also was granted work release. The charge was amended from aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.