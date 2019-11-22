Putnam Common Pleas

James Phillips, 39, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; kidnapping, a second-degree felony; and grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9 and bond was set at $250,000 cash.

Gabriel Mata, 39, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to two counts of retaliation, each a third-degree felony; and four counts of telecommunications harassment, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 19 and he was given a $25,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision.

Josiah Logan, 44, Cloverdale, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Tuesday and bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.

Miguel Nunez, 38, Continental, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted possession of drugs (oxycodone), a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given 180 days in jail, with 175 days suspended, and credit for one day served in jail while his case was pending. He also was granted work release. The charge was amended from aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

