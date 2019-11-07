Putnam Common Pleas

Tyler Lee, 22, Lima, pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl-related compound, a third-degree felony, and was given a 36-month prison term.

Tyler Vogt, 21, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on charges of trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony, and was given a 30-month prison term. An additional count of trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.

Rogelio Pardo, 38, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 2.

