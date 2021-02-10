Putnam Common Pleas

Juan Coronado, 27, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to endangering children, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 116 days served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of telecommunications harassment, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.

Mark Dodd, 39, 1122 S. Clinton St., Defiance, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 8.

Andre Woods, 25, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 4.

Nicholas Bils, 22, Columbus Grove, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Cory Chamberlin, 29, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 18 and bond was set at $100,000 cash.

David Daniels, 54, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24 and bond was set at $100,000 cash.

Sebastian Hernandez, 25, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Andrew Miller, 34, Fort Jennings, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 25 and bond was set at $150,000 cash.

Steven Sheeks, 54, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to  intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 18 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.

