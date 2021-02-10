Putnam Common Pleas
Juan Coronado, 27, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to endangering children, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 116 days served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of telecommunications harassment, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Mark Dodd, 39, 1122 S. Clinton St., Defiance, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 8.
Andre Woods, 25, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 4.
Nicholas Bils, 22, Columbus Grove, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Cory Chamberlin, 29, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 18 and bond was set at $100,000 cash.
David Daniels, 54, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24 and bond was set at $100,000 cash.
Sebastian Hernandez, 25, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Andrew Miller, 34, Fort Jennings, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 25 and bond was set at $150,000 cash.
Steven Sheeks, 54, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 18 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.