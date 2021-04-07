Putnam Common Pleas
Tony Lomeli, 49, Leipsic, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and attempted intimidation, each a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that he serve 180 days in Putnam County Jail with credit for six days served while his case was pending and complete recommended counseling and treatment programs. Charges of abduction, a third-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Christian Moreno, 31, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to an attempt to commit an offense, a fifth-degree felony; possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of criminal damaging, each a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 22 and bond was set at $30,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
