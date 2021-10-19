Putnam Common Pleas

Alisia Garza, 31, Ashtabula, appeared for sentencing on a charge of assault, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that she complete the W.O.R.T.H. Center program.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments