Jonathon Lawrence, 34, 1062 Holgate Ave., Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that he complete counseling and treatment recommended by his probation officer.

William Hale, 41, Cloverdale, pleaded guilty to nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 29.

Danny Ruiz, 46, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to burglary, a third-degree felony; two counts of violating a protection order, third- and fifth-degree felonies; trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for July 29.

