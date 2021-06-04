Putnam Common Pleas
Justin Gutierrez, 29, Ottawa, appeared for sentencing on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was given prison terms totaling three to 4 1/2 years with credit for 95 days served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Steven Sheeks, 54, Continental, pleaded guilty to attempted intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted treatment in lieu of conviction and placed on a period of rehabilitation for two years with conditions, including that he complete the Maumee Valley Guidance Center treatment program, and obtain and maintain employment.
Jonathon Lawrence, 34, 1062 Holgate Ave., Defiance, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 24.
William Hale, 41, Cloverdale, pleaded not guilty to nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 24 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Damien Pursel, 26, Hopkinsville, Ky., pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 24 and bond was set at $35,000 cash.
