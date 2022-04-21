Jose Hernandez, 21, McComb, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a third-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 23 and bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments