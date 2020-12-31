Putnam Common Pleas
Dylan Palmer, 19, Continental, pleaded guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. He was given a 24-month prison term with credit for 63 days served in jail while his case was pending. Palmer was convicted of failing to notify authorities of his change of address as a requirement of his sexual offender status.
Peter Lotzer II, 35, Lima, appeared for sentencing on a charge of having weapons under disability, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term to run consecutive to a 36-month sentence imposed in Allen County Common Pleas Court on charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He was given credit for 190 days served in jail while his case was pending. The Putnam County charge was amended from a third-degree felony while charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Dylan Hall, 24, 830 1/2 S. Clinton St., Defiance, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years and ordered to complete counseling and treatment recommendations.
David Cole, 49, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and a pretrial hearing was scheduled.
Quinn Kaufman, 29, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 24 and bond was set at $100,000 cash.
Donald Shartell, 55, Pandora, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a first-degree felony; and assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 24 and bond was set at $100,000 cash.
Dilyn Warnimont, 23, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 8 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.