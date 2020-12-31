Putnam Common Pleas

Dylan Palmer, 19, Continental, pleaded guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. He was given a 24-month prison term with credit for 63 days served in jail while his case was pending. Palmer was convicted of failing to notify authorities of his change of address as a requirement of his sexual offender status.

Peter Lotzer II, 35, Lima, appeared for sentencing on a charge of having weapons under disability, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term to run consecutive to a 36-month sentence imposed in Allen County Common Pleas Court on charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He was given credit for 190 days served in jail while his case was pending. The Putnam County charge was amended from a third-degree felony while charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.

Dylan Hall, 24, 830 1/2 S. Clinton St., Defiance, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years and ordered to complete counseling and treatment recommendations.

David Cole, 49, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and a pretrial hearing was scheduled.

Quinn Kaufman, 29, Ottawa, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 24 and bond was set at $100,000 cash.

Donald Shartell, 55, Pandora, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a first-degree felony; and assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 24 and bond was set at $100,000 cash.

Dilyn Warnimont, 23, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 8 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.

