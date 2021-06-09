Kelvin Bish, 21, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in Putnam County jail with credit for one day served while his case was pending, complete recommended counseling and treatment programs and have no unsupervised contact with children. He also was classified as a tier II sexual offender. A second count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Seth Plotner, 30, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to two counts of theft from a person in a protected class, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; misuse of credit cards, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 24 and bond was set at $30,000 cash.

