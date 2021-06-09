Kelvin Bish, 21, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in Putnam County jail with credit for one day served while his case was pending, complete recommended counseling and treatment programs and have no unsupervised contact with children. He also was classified as a tier II sexual offender. A second count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Seth Plotner, 30, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to two counts of theft from a person in a protected class, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; misuse of credit cards, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 24 and bond was set at $30,000 cash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.