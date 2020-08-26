Tony Lomeli, 49, Leipsic, pleaded not guilty to abduction, a third-degree felony; failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony; intimidation, a third-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
