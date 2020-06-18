Putnam Common Pleas

Derrick Clark, 40, 13419 Oris Ave., pleaded guilty to illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 13.

Terry Phillips, 62, Cloverdale, pleaded guilty to attempted failure to register, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 6.

