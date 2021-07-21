Putnam Common Pleas

Tamara Atkins, 46, Floyds Knobs, Ind., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 26 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Martrevis Chitman, 32, Lima, pleaded not guilty to three counts of nonsupport of dependents, each a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Seth Plotner, 30, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to misuse of credit cards, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 26.

