BRYAN — Two separate pursuits in Bryan Oct. 18 resulted in the arrest of a Williams County man, while another remains at large.
Brandon Cousino, 25, Montpelier, was charged with possession of drugs, fleeing/eluding, theft and possession of drug abuse instruments.
According to Chris Chapa, Bryan’s interim police chief, at approximately noon Oct. 18, Cousino left Walmart, 1212 S. Main St., with items he hadn’t paid for. He left the parking lot in a truck, being pursued by law enforcement. Cousino abandoned the vehicle behind a nearby building and fled on foot. He was found hiding in the bathroom at Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1113 S. Main St.
Cousino was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Then later that evening, a Bryan police officer spotted Edward Ramirez, 35, Bryan, in the 400 block of South Portland Street. Ramirez was wanted on a warrant.
The suspect fled on foot, with officers searching the area for several hours. At one point, a cruiser got hung up on a stone landscaping ledge during the pursuit.
Chapa relayed that as of Friday morning, Ramirez was still at large.
