PAULDING — A Michigan woman who led law enforcement officers on a brief high-speed pursuit in Paulding County on Wednesday appeared in court Friday morning.
Sunny Parker, 49, Battle Creek, Mich., appeared by video arraignment in Paulding County Court on a charge of fleeing and eluding, a third-degree felony. A hearing is scheduled for Monday morning. Her bond was continued.
Parker is being held at the Paulding County Jail.
On Wednesday afternoon, an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop her vehicle at 1:12 p.m. on U.S. 127 south of Sherwood for a speed violation. She fled the trooper, going southbound into Paulding County at speeds of approximately 85 mph. The trooper discontinued the pursuit about three miles north of Paulding due to nearing the village. Parker reportedly slowed down coming into the village, but once she saw other officers in Paulding, she took off, driving onto a sidewalk and back onto the roadway.
With the pursuit continuing on Paulding County Road 131, south of County Road 138, stop sticks were deployed by troopers, ending the incident east of Paulding. Parker was then taken into custody at 1:30 p.m.
Assisting in the pursuit was the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
