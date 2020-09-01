SHERWOOD — A Putnam County man was arrested following a pursuit in Defiance County Monday morning near here.
Adam Wright, 22, 02128 Ohio 66, Cloverdale, was charged with failure to comply with a police officer, a third-degree felony. He also was picked up on a probation violation from Paulding County. Additional charges will go through the Defiance County Prosecutor's Office for presentation to a Defiance County grand jury.
Wright is being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, pending an appearance in Defiance Municipal Court on Wednesday.
Three other passengers in the vehicle were initially detained, but released later in the morning.
According to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel, at 8:45 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Sausman Road. Once the cruiser's overheard lights were activated, the driver began evading the deputy. The pursuit traveled through Delaware Bend onto Ohio 18, then to Kleinhan Road and Switzer Road into the city of Defiance on West High Street.
Wright reportedly turned on to Latchaw Drive and into a parking lot near Ralston Avenue. The driver continued to travel through yards and back onto Latchaw Drive and West High Street. The vehicle traveled to Switzer Road, going through a bean field. The vehicle left the field and went into a yard, cresting a hill before going into a pond at a residence in the 1800 block of Switzer Road.
The sheriff's office reported that the pursuit reached speeds of 85 mph.
Damage estimates are being collected concerning the yards and fields, which will result in additional charges.
Assisting in the incident were the Defiance Police Department, Ohio Highway Patrol and Delaware Township Fire/EMS.
