OTTAWA — An attempted traffic stop turned into a pursuit late Thursday night into early Friday morning near here.
According to a press release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, officers from the Ottawa Police Department attempted to stop a 1995 Cadillac Eldorado driven by Michael Moore, 29, of Mount Victory, at approximately 11:50 p.m. Thursday. Moore, however, failed to comply, leading to a pursuit.
The pursuit traveled into Hancock County and back into Putnam County, before the vehicle came to a stop behind Pandora-Gilboa Local Schools. Moore and Erin Douglas, 30, of Kenton, fled the vehicle into a nearby wooded area.
Douglas was apprehended by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office K9 unit, while Moore was placed into custody without incident. A pair of unnamed passengers were released without charges.
Charges are pending on Moore and Douglas.
Assisting the Ottawa Police Department with the pursuit were the Pandora Police Department, Columbus Grove Police Department, Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Ohio Highway Patrol, Pandora EMS and Putnam County EMS.
