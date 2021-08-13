NAPOLEON — On Thursday at 5:14 p.m., a private prisoner transport company reported that a prisoner escaped custody at a local gas station.
Lt. Edward Legg, of the Napoleon Police Department reports that the U.S. Corrections Company, while transporting prisoners stopped at the Love’s Truck Stop on American Road when prisoner, Brittney Jayme Ellert, 34, escaped from custody.
Ellert was being transported from Meklenburg County, N.C., to Allen County, Ind., on an original arrest warrant for felony arson.
The prisoner is described as a 34 year old, white woman, height: 5’9”, weight: 115 lbs., with blond hair and brown eyes. At the time of her arrest, she was wearing plaid shorts, black shirt, yellow and white jacket and flip-flops. She also had a belt restraint on with one hand handcuffed to it.
After escape, Lt. Legg reported that an extensive search of the businesses, vehicles and surrounding properties at American Road and Industrial Avenue was conducted.
Assisting in the search were the Napoleon Police K-9 Unit, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Drone Unit and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Ellert was not located and remains at large today. Local charges for escape are pending.
If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Brittney Jayme Ellert, they are encouraged to contact the Napoleon Police Department at (419)599-2810, or their local law enforcement agency.
