Prison terms of potentially more than 10 years were imposed recently in separate cases in Defiance County Common Pleas Court involving robbery, burglary and drug trafficking.
Prison terms of potentially more than 10 years were imposed recently in separate cases in Defiance County Common Pleas Court involving robbery, burglary and drug trafficking.
In one case, Curtis Billingsley, 33, and Casey Billingsley, 35, both of Fort Wayne; each pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
Curtis Billingsley was given a prison sentence of nine to 13 1/2 years by Judge Joseph Schmenk, and credit for 162 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) while his case was pending.
Casey Billingsley was given a prison sentence of eight to 12 years by Schmenk with credit for 238 days served in CCNO while his case was pending.
A firearm specification that had been part of the grand jury indictments returned in September were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray's office and the defendants' attorneys — Jeff Horvath of Defiance for Curtis Billingsley and Cam Stanley of Defiance for Casey Billingsly.
The firearm specification would have required a three-year prison term to run consecutive with the remaining sentences.
The indictment had alleged that on July 30 the defendants robbed Hicksville's shell gas station on West High Street while each brandished a firearm.
Sentenced in separate cases were:
• Jessica Muddiman, 42, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and passing bad checks, a fifth-degree felony.
She was given a 6- to 11-year prison term by Schmenk with credit for 96 days served in CCNO while her case was pending. She also was ordered to pay $2,750 restitution to the victims.
According to Murray, Muddiman purchased property from a Defiance business on Sept. 27, utilizing a check taken from a closed bank account. The property was then resold.
The engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity charge alleged that Muddiman was involved in similar behavior at Ohio and Michigan businesses between Aug. 20 and Sept. 27.
• Jeremy Lindeman, 41, Cloverdale, for corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony.
He was given a 6- to 11-year term by Schmenk with credit for 66 days served in CCNO while his case was pending.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.