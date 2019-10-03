A local man was given a two-year prison term in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for fleeing from city police while driving under the influence of several drugs.
Nicholas Marino, 33, Ney, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
He was sentenced by Visiting Judge Joseph Barber — taking the place of Judge Joseph Schmenk who recused himself from the case — to a 24-month prison term.
Under the OVI conviction, Marino also was given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 177 days suspended, fined $375, given a three-year operator’s license suspension and given credit for 10 days served in jail while his case was pending. The jail sentence was made concurrent to the prison term.
Marino will be eligible for early judicial release after serving six months in prison.
According to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, Marino failed to comply with a city police officer attempting to make a traffic stop on April 12 on Defiance’s Jackson Avenue. The pursuit continued onto Perry and Third streets, ending near First Street when Marino struck a parked car and attempted to flee on foot.
He was apprehended by police shortly thereafter.
Murray said Marino admitted to using drugs within a few hours of the pursuit, and tested positive for four substances — marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl.
”It was a dangerous situation,” said Murray, noting the comparative dangers presented when motorists flee law enforcement on the open highway, as opposed to those within the city limits like this case.
”It’s hard to say which is more dangerous,” he commented. “Most of the time it’s more dangerous when they are right in town when people are potentially walking around on narrower streets.”
Marino was represented by attorney John Vigorito of Defiance.
