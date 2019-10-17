A prison term was imposed in the case of a Paulding County woman who defied Defiance police in an attempted traffic stop earlier this year.
Jessica McGuire, 39, Grover Hill, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of failure to appear as required by recognizance, each a fourth-degree felony.
She was given prison terms totaling 42 months by Defiance County Common Pleas Court Judge Joseph Schmenk, with credit for 39 days served in jail while her cases were pending.
McGuire failed to comply with a city police traffic stop for a lane violation on East Second Street on April 23, fleeing at high rates of speed, according to Murray.
The pursuit continued onto Hopkins Street where McGuire’s vehicle struck a mailbox and a lawn ornament, he explained. She abandoned the vehicle on Elmwood Drive, and was located and arrested the next day as she already had been identified, according to Murray.
McGuire also failed to appear for hearings on common pleas court on Sept. 19 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond, and was found in possession of buprenorphine during a traffic stop on Defiance’s South Clinton Street on Feb. 3.
