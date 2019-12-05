PAULDING — A new pretrial date has been set for the rural Oakwood man charged with murder.
The pretrial hearing of Donald Richcreek, 28, 07598 County Road 187, has been rescheduled for Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
The Dec. 2 date was postponed due to the illness of Judge Tiffany Beckman. The date was set when his attorney William Kluge had asked for a continuation on his original pretrial date of Nov. 4.
Richcreek is charged with the Aug. 10 shooting death of his brother, Anthony, who resided at the same address. He had previously pleaded not guilty to murder, an unclassified felony; and a firearm specification.
His bond of $10 million with a 10% allowance will be continued.
