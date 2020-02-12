PAULDING — A Michigan woman who led law enforcement officers on a brief high-speed pursuit in Paulding County on Feb. 5 appeared in court Monday.
Sunny Parker, 49, Battle Creek, Mich., appeared in Paulding County Court on a charge of fleeing and eluding, a third-degree felony. She was found indigent and given a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 18. Bond was set at $75,000 with a 10% cash allowance.
On Feb. 5, an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop her vehicle at 1:12 p.m. on U.S. 127 south of Sherwood for a speed violation. She fled the trooper, going southbound into Paulding County at speeds of approximately 85 mph. The trooper discontinued the pursuit about three miles north of Paulding due to nearing the village. Parker reportedly slowed down coming into the village, but once she saw other officers in Paulding, she took off, driving onto a sidewalk and back onto the roadway.
The pursuit ended on Paulding County Road 131 with the deployment of stop sticks by troopers.
