A defendant familiar to local authorities for numerous nuisance violations in recent years has been sentenced to prison in Defiance County Common Pleas for violating probationary terms.
Judge Joseph Schmenk imposed a 44-month term for Aaron Powell, 39, Defiance, for community control violations on four counts of nonsupport of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony.
The violations — four separate misdemeanor cases filed in Defiance Municipal Court against Powell during the past year — contravened conditions imposed when he was convicted of the nonsupport charges in February 2020. Schmenk had placed him on community control for five years at that time, with a 44-month prison term reserved if he violated community control sanctions.
While Powell continued to pay his child support as ordered, authorities were forced to balance this with the defendant’s continuing legal troubles.
Assistant County Prosecutor Steve Furnas presented the court with proof that Powell had been convicted in Defiance Municipal Court this year of the following charges on separate occasions: possessing an untagged deer, improperly displaying license plates, failure to confine a dog and theft (for vehicle keys he refused to return).
However, Powell may have been more well known for a series of nuisance violations in Paulding County, where he owns property, and Defiance.
This included citations by Defiance city officials following incidents on East Second and South Clinton streets where he had left large amounts of trash in public view outside places where he was doing business or had been living. And Paulding authorities had filed nuisance violations against him for a property on County Road 143, just west of Defiance County.
Furnas noted that local officials have had to spend taxpayer money to clean up the messes.
Powell’s attorney, Jeff Horvath of Defiance, indicated during Wednesday’s hearing that this was part of a “junking” enterprise. He said his client “has been out of the workforce for years.”
In all, more than 80 charges have been filed in municipal court against Powell over the years, with Schmenk reading a list of numerous convictions since 2010.
Despite those offenses, Horvath noted that Powell has been paying his court-ordered child support for two children, ages 10 and 12. However, when asked by Schmenk how old his kids are, Powell appeared to be unsure, saying 12 or 13.
While troubled by the dilemma posed by Powell’s situation, Schmenk said “I got to do something if you’re not going to follow the law. ... Enough is enough. You get to see what the state prison looks like.”
However, the judge held out the possibility that Powell might be granted early judicial release if he applies after serving six months. (The sentence will be served following his six-month sentence in municipal court on the theft charge.)
Powell’s case was handled Wednesday by video as he has been incarcerated in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio for nearly two months on the theft conviction.
He declined to make a statement during Wednesday’s hearing.
