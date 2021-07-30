A Defiance area man that local authorities have dealt with repeatedly in recent years for nuisance issues was found guilty of an unrelated charge Thursday in Defiance Municipal Court and given the maximum jail sentence.
Aaron Powell, 38, was found guilty of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, following a one-day jury trial.
He was sentenced by John Rohrs III to a 180-day sentence in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and given a suspended $500 fine.
The charge — filed by the Defiance County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 19 — alleged that Powell took his mother's vehicle keys and refused to return them. Powell has lived occasionally with his parents at 2193 Hawthorne Drive in Lake Christi Meadows, but has been evicted from the home several times as well, according to authorities.
The sentence imposed by Rohrs took into account his long record and numerous violations, the judge indicated during an interview Thursday with The Crescent-News.
The number of cases filed in municipal court against Powell over the years alone totals 81 while a compilation of cases throughout Ohio runs to 331 pages, according to Rohrs. The judge said the latter also includes booking photos and other information.
"I just explained (to Powell) that many people never come to municipal court, and with him — since he's become an adult — in municipal court he's had 81 different cases." said Rohrs. "He needs to understand this is serious and you just can't keep doing this."
In reference to the trial in which Powell's mother testified about the theft incident, the judge said he told the defendant "this is just ridiculous you would put your mother though this. This is it. We've had it."
Many of the past charges against Powell — who was represented by Hicksville attorney Mark Haver during the trial — are related to trash-related zoning or nuisance violations.
Unrelated is his February 2020 conviction in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for four counts of nonsupport of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony.
Powell had been placed on community control for five years on those charges by Judge Joseph Schmenk with conditions, including that he pay his child support. A 44-month term was available if Powell was found to have violated terms of community control.
No motions to revoke his community control have been filed since then in common pleas court, but Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray said authorities are considering doing so now that Powell has been convicted of theft.
Murray indicated that Powell had been "generally compliant" with the rules of supervision "related to his child support obligation, including making payments on his child support."
