• Police Reports
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 4:51 p.m., Ethan Wirick, 30, Sherwood, was charged with disorderly conduct after a disturbance call at 09792 Behnfleldt Road, Sherwood.
Sunday, 10:34 a.m., Holly Johnston, 36, Hicksville was issued a citation for failure to yield after a motor vehicle accident at 08369 Cicero Road, Hicksville.
Defiance Police
Monday, 3:40 p.m., a vehicle driven by Randi Hall, 58, Ney, was traveling east on S. Jefferson Ave. and slowed to make a right, southbound, turn onto Sherwood Drive when it was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Amanda Heil, 27, 1439 Riverbend Drive. Heil was cited for assured cleared distance. Minor damage was reported on both vehicles.
Thursday, Marcia McMillen, 1100 Wilhelm St., 68, was charged with failure to stop for a traffic light and charged with OVI after a traffic stop. McMillen was released.
Friday, 9:56 a.m. a vehicle driven by Cynthia Wagner, 31, 15547 Ohio 66, was stopped for traffic while traveling north on Clinton St., near W. First St., when it was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Ronald Gibson, 60, 821 Jackson Ave. Gibson was charged for assured cleared distance. Minor damage was reported to both vehicles
Friday, 3:10 p.m., police received a report of breaking and entering at 406 Summit St. A person allegedly entered the garage, and a crossbow and fishing poles were reported missing. There are no suspects in the case.
Friday, 8:16 p.m., John Daughney, 41, Paulding, was charged with disorderly conduct at Burger King on North Clinton Street after the subject was stopped. Daughney was released.
Saturday, 3:56 p.m., Dustyn Hitchcock, 23, 1777 South Clinton, was charged with domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 10:53 p.m., Philip Miller, 60, 2011 Ayersville Ave., was charged with physical control following an incident at the city waste water plant at 26273 E. Second St. Miller was released.
Sunday, 1:28 a.m., at the corner of East Second St. and Douglas Ave. Jay Stuckey, 55, West Unity, was charged with driving unsafe vehicle and OVI following a traffic stop. Stuckey was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 4:10 a.m., Dylan Bush-Allan, 21, West Unity, was served a warrant out of Williams County. Busch-Allan was charged with resisting arrest and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 6:45 p.m., Amber Childree, 21, 6:45 p.m., Comer, Ga., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated, criminal damaging and resisting arrest following an incident at 520 Grover Ave. She was taken to CCNO.
Henry County Sheriff
Sunday, 12:26 p.m., a vehicle driven by William Stout, 18, Hamler, was eastbound on County Road 16C when it went off the south side of the roadway and struck a culvert before coming to rest in a ditch.
